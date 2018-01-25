Granite City fire sparks support

Photo submitted by Misty Clark Photo submitted by Misty Clark

For the past 40 years, Ron and Christi Clark of Granite City called 2137 Dawn Place home. However, tragedy struck on New Year’s Day.

Around 1 p.m., a fire started in the garage that would immediately engulf the entire house. With only the clothes on their backs, the Clarks were able to get out safely.

“Because of smoke and water damage, only a few pictures survived,” Christi said. “Everything else is gone.”

There have been different reports as to what exactly started the fire. It was automatically assumed to be electrical, but fire officials have informed the Clarks otherwise.

“They seem to think it was earlier in the day,” Ron said. “I don’t know ... we’re just lucky to have made it out.”

For the first 36 hours after the fire, Ron barely slept for more than a few minutes. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted for five days because of an anxiety attack. He has since made a full recovery.

Ron’s sister, Sharon Fedora, has been providing as much help as she can.

“I think that first week or so really got the best of me,” she said. “I cried a lot. I’m handicapped, so I can’t do as much as I would like to. I wanted to be there for him. He’s my only brother; we have no other siblings. It just seems like he’s had bad luck all his life. He was a very sickly child. Four surgeries before turning a year old, and open-heart surgery at the age of 13. It just seems like life dealt him the wrong cards. I try to be there for him and talk to him.”

Fedora called restaurants in Granite City and surrounding areas, asking if they would provide the Clarks with a hot meal.

“I called about 10 to 12 different restaurants,” she said. “The Red Cross gave them vouchers for the Days Inn to stay, but there was no access to making any food. Everything had to be bought. The outpour of support was amazing, and everybody said yes, and asked what they could do to help. I said, ‘Just give them a hot meal, and I’ll be happy.’ Everybody said yes. Ravanelli’s Itty Bitty, Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s, Petri’s — they were just wonderful. If they had one good hot meal a day, they should be OK.”

Friends, family, neighbors and good Samaritans also have donated money, clothes, furniture, kitchen essentials and even a mattress. The Clarks said they’re overwhelmed with the amount of love and support they are receiving.

“Grace Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and the entire Granite City community has been so wonderful and so supportive,” Christi said. “People will try to assist in any way possible, and we are so thankful for the thoughts, prayers and donations.”

“I rather be loved than rich,” Ron added.

The Clarks live in a rental house on Missouri Ave. They can live there for up to two years with insurance covering most expenses. They plan to rebuild their Dawn Place residence and look forward to calling it home one again.

Close family friend and neighbor Christy Torrez is coordinating a special taco sale and silent auction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Nick’s Bar & Grill, 3900 Nameoki Road. Proceeds will benefit the Clarks and help them get back on their feet.

For those who wish to donate money, clothes and other items, contact Fedora at (618) 797-2810.

“I want to thank everybody for being so good to my brother and his wife,” Fedora said. “I truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t realize people were so giving when they come together.”

