Granite City firefighter is first recipient of Century 21 honor

Justin Kirk and Danny Greene of Century 21 Bailey & Co.

Century 21 Bailey & Co. is recognizing local people who give 121 percent.

The first nominee is Justin Kirk, a Granite City firefighter who has taken running to the extreme. He ran two 100-mile ultramarathons and is training for his third. Kirk was chosen for his passion for running and his commitment in sharing his passion with his family and community.

Kirk and his wife, Kree, son Jackson and daughter Kennley take their running seriously. They start their Thanksgiving Day out every year with an annual family Turkey Trot. His son is in cross country and his daughter participates in Girls on the Run. The Kirks both assist with coaching.

“Thank you, Justin, for giving 121 percent, and thank you for your service as a fireman to our community,” a Century 21 Bailey & Co. press release states. “Be on the lookout for the next 121 percent nominee!”

To nominate someone, contact Tina Besserman at (618) 931-2121.

