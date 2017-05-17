Granite City man, 72, dies in I-64 crash

A 72-year-old Granite City man died in a crash on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County on Wednesday morning.
According to an Illinois State Police District 11 press release, the victim was the sole occupant of a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria headed west on I-64 in St. Clair County at 8:19 a.m. near MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer truck, then collided with a third vehicle.
The victim was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was not identified pending notification of family members.
An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction trooper and a commercial motor vehicle trooper responded to the crash. The Lebanon and Mascoutah police departments, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and MedStar EMS also responded.