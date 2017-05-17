Granite City man, 72, dies in I-64 crash

A 72-year-old Granite City man died in a crash on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County on Wednesday morning.

According to an Illinois State Police District 11 press release, the victim was the sole occupant of a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria headed west on I-64 in St. Clair County at 8:19 a.m. near MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer truck, then collided with a third vehicle.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was not identified pending notification of family members.

An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction trooper and a commercial motor vehicle trooper responded to the crash. The Lebanon and Mascoutah police departments, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and MedStar EMS also responded.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter