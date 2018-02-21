Granite City man, 78, dies after being struck by vehicle

GRANITE CITY — A Granite City man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

The Granite City Police Department responded to a traffic crash at 7 p.m. Tuesday on West Pontoon Road near the intersection of Rode. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian identified as Robert J. Mason, 78, of the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. Mason sustained serious injuries and was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter