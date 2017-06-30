Granite City resident found dead behind business

EDWARDSVILLE – County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a death investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead behind a Granite City business Friday morning.

Gregory Cremeens, 52, of Granite City, was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Kelly R. Rogers. Cremeens was found behind the business at 1600 Pontoon Road in Granite City. He was not an employee of the establishment.

The autopsy and scene investigation did not indicate any overt evidence of criminal activity or foul play. The autopsy did find that the decedent died as a result of a head injury and the decedent had a history of recent falls with medical treatment. Further background investigation is being conducted. Routine toxicology studies for alcohol and drug analysis also remain pending at this time. The death also remains under investigation by the Granite City Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter