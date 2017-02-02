Granite City man picks winning lottery ticket

× Expand Lifelong Granite City resident Richard Dooley instantly won $75,000 at the Illinois Lottery's Ultimate Crossword.

GRANITE CITY — Lifelong Granite City resident Richard Dooley played an Ultimate Crossword ticket and instantly won $75,000.

“This is great,” Dooley said when he presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights. “I’ve been wanting to do some home improvement projects, and now I can.”

Dooley, 44, was at home watching a football game on television when he scratched his Ultimate Crossword ticket and discovered his win. He bought his winning ticket at Parkside Market, 3202 Maryville Road in Granite City. The store received $750, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Ultimate Crossword is a $25 instant ticket featuring top prizes of $750,000 and $75,000.

illinoislottery.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter