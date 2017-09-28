Granite City Optimists to host fundraiser Oct. 7

GRANITE CITY — The 88th annual Camelot Dinner and Auction, sponsored by the Granite City Optimist Club, is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Granite City area youths and youth-oriented organizations.

Master of ceremonies will be legendary St. Louis radio personality Guy Phillips. The event also will feature the presentation of the Granite City Optimist Community Grant contest winner, an oral and silent auction, a raffle, and a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets are $25 per person and include a buffet dinner. For tickets, call Dan and Helen at (618) 797-0852, Karen at (618) 304-9210, or Paul at (618) 407-3011.

Donations of goods and services are welcome. Cash donations can be taken via the organization’s Facebook page.

The Granite City Optimist Foundation is a nonprofit organizations, and donations are tax-deductible.

