Granite City police investigate wrong-way crash

GRANITE CITY —Three people were injured early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Illinois 3, police said.

According to a Granite City Police Department press release, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police received a report of a wrong-way driver on Illinois 3. The driver was reportedly traveling north in the southbound lanes. As officers responded, a second call came in at approximately 1:16 a.m. of a crash on Illinois 3 at West Chain of Rocks Road.

Upon arrival, officers quickly realized two vehicles were involved in a collision. One was a four-door sedan that appeared to be occupied by two subjects and the other was a truck occupied by one subject. Granite City Fire Department emergency medical services personnel arrived and began rendering aid to the crash victims.

Paramedics determined all subjects had sustained injuries from the collision. Three victims were taken to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment. One injured person was flown by ARCH helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the other two individuals were transported to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Once all involved parties were transported to hospitals, detectives from the Granite City Police Department and an accident reconstruction team were summoned to the scene, and they are investigating the crash.

Late Thursday morning, all of the victims were still hospitalized, police said. Police did not identify anyone involved in the accident but said the crash is being investigated as an alcohol-related incident and additional information will be forthcoming.