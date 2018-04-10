Granite City resident wins $10,000 lottery prize

Chelsea Neuling, 22, of Granite City, instantly won a $10,000 prize when she scratched a Casino Millions ticket.

Neuling has been playing the Illinois Lottery for fun since she turned 18. She plans to use her winnings to pay off her student loans and purchase a much-needed car.

“This made college worth it,” Neuling said.

Neuling purchased her winning ticket at Mobile, 1281 Engineers Road, in Pontoon Beach. The retailer received a bonus of $100, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Casino Millions is a $20 instant ticket with four top prizes of $2,000,000, two of which have not been claimed. For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery’s website.

