Granite City set to blossom

A local florist is hoping that during the hustle and bustle of the work week, people will stop and smell the flowers.

Goff & Dittman Florists of Granite City, 4915 Maryville Road, is partnering with the Society of American Florists, a trade association representing thousands in the floral industry across the U.S., to distribute bouquets of flowers through the Petal it Forward program, which blossomed from Society of American Florist data showing the emotional benefits of receiving flowers.

In 2017, through 573 local events in 467 cities in all 50 states and Canada, floral teams took to the streets with one simple goal: Share the power of flowers through the gift of giving.

On Oct. 24, recipients will get one bouquet to keep, and one to pass on to someone else, such as a friend, family member or passing stranger.

“We will be set up in the parking lot of TheBANK of Edwardsville on Maryville Road and Nameoki Road starting at noon that day. This is our 70th year in business and TheBANK of Edwardsville’s 150th, so we’re excited they are allowing us to spread the love of flowers at two of their locations,” Rachel Clothier, owner of Goff & Dittman Florists, said.

University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods. Now, a new survey has found that when it comes to flowers, it’s just as good to give as it is to receive. With this data in mind, the Petal It Forward team is not only spreading happiness to Granite City residents who receive the flowers, but arming these recipients with the tools they need to Petal it Forward and spread happiness to others; an extra flower bouquet to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger.

“We see the positive impact day in and day out when we make our flower deliveries,” Clothier said. “One of the most rewarding jobs on this planet is to deliver flowers, and the ‘unexpected gift’ is the one that always garners the most reaction from our recipients. So we wanted to create random smiles today, and give people a chance to do the same for someone else.”

Those growing Petal it Forward hope that receiving and giving flowers “just because” will brighten people’s day in Granite City on Wednesday. Recipients are encouraged to include the hashtag #PetalItForward on social media.

“The impact of giving or receiving flowers is powerful and memorable,” Clothier said. “It can turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one and we’re just lucky to be a part of it.”

www.goffdittmanflorist.com