Granite City steelworker interviewed for Fox News

Following U.S. Steel’s announcement it will restart one of two blast furnaces at Granite City Works and recall nearly 500 laid-off workers, one of its longtime employees weighed in on this development as a step in the right direction — and he did so on national news.

U.S. Steel announced earlier in March that it will restart one of its blast furnaces and related steelmaking operations at the plant. The restart is a result of announced tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports, along with a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, being imposed with the backing of the Trump administration.

Dan Bunker lives in Pocahontas now, but he was born and raised in Granite City. This year, Bunker will mark 19 years of service to the Granite City mill as an electrician on the steel works side of the plant. He had been laid off from the plant for 11 1/2 months, beginning in February 2016, until he was called back in January 2017. This was his second layoff; his first was in 2008. He is also an executive board member with United Steelworkers Local 68, but it was his role as an administrator of the Stand for Steel Facebook page that brought him to expert level on the national news scene during a recent clip on Fox News Business.

“I’ve been famous on Facebook for a while. Now I have my two minutes, my one week, of fame on the national news,” Bunker said, laughing.

Fox News Business reporter Jeff Flock interviewed Bunker on the air from a parking lot across from the plant the morning of March 13. During the nearly two-minute piece, Flock said the morale boost now with the news at Granite City Works was something he hadn’t seen before in his 30 years of covering the industry.

They were first scheduled to interview earlier in the morning, but as the countdown to go live was nearly complete, the spot was bumped at the last second by President Donald Trump’s firing of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The spot was rescheduled for later that morning.

Flock had been doing online research to develop his news story about the restart at Granite City Works when he came across Bunker’s Facebook page. Flock noted Bunker as one of the page’s administrators, while also noting the community outreach efforts through the page. Flock tracked down Bunker through the page and asked him to talk about developments on the air.

The video can be viewed through Fox Business News’ website, and the page is a public group anyone can access.

“I think these tariffs are a good thing,” Bunker said in a phone interview. “People are saying it’s going to hurt the steel industry, that it’s going to kill it. Everyone is screaming about them, but let’s just wait and see. The tariffs were put on the products because people were cheating the system. If people are going to get mad about the tariffs, they should get mad at the people who were cheating the system. We’ve been fighting this for the last decade. Finally, we’re having something done that is broad enough to where it can’t be cheated.”

Both Granite City Works blast furnaces and its steelmaking facilities were idled in December 2015, and the plant’s hot strip mill was idled in January 2016. The pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines continued to operate in line with customer demand. The hot strip mill was restarted in February 2017. Granite City’s “A” blast furnace remains idled.

Bunker said he filled the layoff time from 2016 to 2017 by working side jobs before first accepting a full-time position with a Kansas City company. Two weeks later, he received a job offer from another company for a position based out of St. Charles, Mo., where he worked until returning to Granite City Works. Bunker was happy to return to the steel mill when called back at the beginning of 2017, and said the same about this recent announcement.

“I’m happy about these callbacks now; that we’re getting the chance again to do what we do,” Bunker said. “Many of those who had been laid off have moved on, but many are also coming back. Before the layoff, in 2015 our three locals had about 2,000 members. Local 1899 had about 1,400; Local 50 had around 500. Local 68, which is the one I belong to, had about 100. All of them lost a lot of members with the layoff; Local 68 lost about half. We’ll see these numbers come back now with the callback, and that will be good.

“Hopefully we can show corporate that it was a mistake to idle our plant. And that our administration in Washington realizes how important it is to protect certain industries in the country such as ours. Otherwise, you’re not going to have ways to defend yourself.

“We are a very versatile plant. We can change up and retool real fast,” Bunker added. “Change up the chemistry, and the type of steel we make in a shift. We can make whatever they want us to make. We’re hoping to show them what we do best.

“In 2015, they put a new caster in the plant; they put a new baghouse in for pollution control. In 2010, we just came on line with our new generation station where we generate electricity, 72 megawatts of electricity. They’ve sunk a lot of money into the plant, updating and modernizing it. Let’s see a return on that investment now. Let’s show them how we can utilize it,” Bunker said.

“There are concerns from some people coming back that this could be short-term,” he said. “But that kind of goes along with the industry. It’s just like the oil industry: you have your ups and downs, and that’s the way it goes. I think the outlook is positive.”

Along with the approximate 500 being called back, it was announced at a Madison County Grants Committee meeting earlier this month that the plant was planning to hire at least an additional 340 positions. Madison County Employment and Training is helping the plant fill those positions. For more information, visit U.S. Steel’s website.

