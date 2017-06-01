Granite City student receives credit union scholarship

× Expand GCS Credit Union President Keith Burton presents the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Madeline Sheridan, a student at Granite City High School.

GCS Credit Union has awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Madeline Sheridan of Granite City High School.

GCS was looking for applicants who actively volunteer in the community. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Thorp, a former marketing manager at the credit union, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009, in a Godfrey car crash.

Sheridan’s extensive volunteer work at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, Three Little Birds 4 Life, and Girls on the Run speaks volumes of her character. Sheridan plans to attend Saint Louis University and pursue a career in nursing.

Candidates were required to submit an essay on their ideas for educating youths about money. The credit union tries to guide youths in developing and reaching savings goals and wanted to hear how its teens have succeeded.

“GCS wishes Madeline the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her career goals,” a credit union press release states.

