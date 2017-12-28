Granite City students recognized for musical talent

Members of the Granite City School District bands made their mark in Illinois Music Educators Association District VI competition this year by having more students selected for the district festival than they have ever had in the history of the school district.

Outstanding students were selected to participate in the district level through auditions in October. Students receiving high scores at these auditions were invited to perform at the IMEA All District Jazz Band Festival at Belleville on Nov. 11 and the IMEA All-District Concert Band Festival at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Nov. 18. This is one of the highest honors a school musician can receive.

A total of 21 GCHS students were selected to participate in the IMEA All-District Concert Band Festival. They were Dylan Beasley (French horn), Alexis Broyles (clarinet), Skylar Burns (tenor sax), Megan Byrd (trumpet), Grant Cole (baritone sax), Owen Cole (trumpet), Atlantis Collins (flute), Scott DeLozier (trumpet), Alex Eversman (trombone), Aseal Gomez (clarinet), Alex Gray (tenor sax), Anthony Guzman (baritone sax), Nick Haddock (alto sax), Jade Heuer (percussion), Riley Johnson (French horn), John Lucas (trombone), Stephanie Mullen (flute), Baylee (Ridings (alto sax), Sam Roberds (percussion), Faith Turner (bassoon), and Cassandra Zarate (bass clarinet).

GCHS had 12 students compete in the IMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival. They were DeLozier (trumpet), Lucas (trombone), Turner (tenor sax), Haddock (alto sax), Abe Calixto (bass), Dustin Choat (vibes), Galvin Colp (tenor sax), Kai Hale (vocal jazz), Austyn Payne (trumpet), Evan Pulliam (bass), Trenton Sutter (trumpet) and Isaiah Wing (trumpet).

Coolidge Junior High had nine students who participated in the All-District Concert Band Festival. They were Connor Brewer (baritone), Jaelyn Brown (piccolo), Aubory Bugg (trumpet), Jacyn Connolly (percussion), Lauryn Fegnolio (baritone), Joseph Guithues (tuba), Brianna Johnson (flute), Lexi Kunz (percussion) and Jadon Wing (trombone).

Bugg (piano, trumpet), Connolly (vibes), Guithues (bass), Kunz (drum set) and Wing (trombone), along with Sky Augustin (tenor), Jonas Etchison (tenor), Laryn Evans (trumpet) and Jordan Lakin (trumpet) competed in the All-District Jazz Band Festival for Coolidge.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter