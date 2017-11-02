Granite City students win anti-drug poster contest

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced the winners in his seventh annual Anti-Drug Poster Contest in honor of 2017’s Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23-31.

Third- to fifth-grade Madison County students submitted posters with this year’s Red Ribbon Week theme: Your Future Is Key, So Stay Drug Free.

The winning entries will be displayed in the County Administration Building on the fourth floor outside of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Each student winner will also receive a pizza luncheon for their class delivered by Gibbons.

The winners are:

Third grade: Norah Hutchings, Holy Family Catholic School, Granite City

Fourth grade: Elizabeth Bunker, Holy Family Catholic School, Granite City

Fifth grade: Ashlyn Porter, Worden Elementary School, Worden

Gibbons praised the work of the students and their teachers for participating in this year’s contest.

“I appreciate those teachers who take the time out of their busy schedules to work with their students on this important issue,” he said. “We had a lot of excellent submissions from our students this year.”

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug prevention campaigns in the country.

Along with the winners, other finalists from each grade also have their posters displayed at the County Administration Building. Posters were judged by a committee within the office.

nfp.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter