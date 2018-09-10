Granite City SWIC campus to host Manufacturing Day

SWIC

Check out high-tech automated manufacturing machinery, hear from regional manufacturers and discover how American manufacturing is flourishing — all at the Southwestern Illinois College Manufacturing Day celebration.

SWIC will open its doors for a Manufacturing Day Open House from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, to showcase new technology, educational programs, career opportunities, products and services. The SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, will serve as the event hub for the day.

More than 1,200 high school students are scheduled to attend.

The celebration is free and open to the public. The welcome ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

“Our goal is to show students and the community what great opportunities are available in technical education at SWIC and that there is an abundance of well-paying, secure careers in manufacturing right here in the Metro East,” SWIC Dean of Technical Education Brad Sparks said. “SWIC is proud to partner with local manufacturers and community organizations to showcase local industry.”

At the open house, visitors can tour the Precision Machining Technology, Electrical/ Electronics, and Welding Technology labs. Plus they can see first-hand how cutting-edge computerized machining, robotic welding and 3-D printing equipment is changing technical education and manufacturing.

Also, visitors can test their skills with a virtual welder and talk with more than 25 area manufacturers displaying their products and capabilities.

The event is presented in partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation, Granite City Economic Development Department, IMEC – Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Madison County Employment and Training, and the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

For additional information, visit the website or call the SWIC Technical Education Division at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7476.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter