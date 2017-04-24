Grant provides transportation for sanctuary trip

× Expand Pelicans are among the bird species found at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, Mo.

WEST ALTON, Mo. — The Every Kid in A Park day will be April 25-27 at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

The pass program is a White House youth initiative that allows fourth-graders and their families free entrance to national parks and federal recreation areas. Entrance is gained to these areas when fourth-graders participate in the activities listed on the website, allowing them to receive an entrance pass through the America the Beautiful program. When students visit the website, they are tasked with either answering questions, learning through an educational program, or participating in an outdoor stewardship activity to earn a voucher. Vouchers are redeemed for a pass that provides free entrance during their fourth-grade school year. Students who attend Every Kid in a Park day will automatically earn their pass.

The Meeting of the Rivers Foundation received a specialized transportation grant to assist local schools with their bus costs, allowing them to attend one of the field trip days during Every Kid in a Park day at the bird sanctuary. Grants were awarded to 10 schools that participated in programs at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. More than 1,000 students are expected during the Every Kid in a Park day to earn their pass to public lands, spend the day in an enriched learning environment at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, and engage their families with a future traveling experience.

America the Beautiful passes are issued at the museum. These passes give access to public lands managed by Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Passes are available for all eligible fourth-graders, senior citizens, volunteers, active military, or handicap for free or discounted rates at the museum. For all others interested in visiting their national parks and federal recreation areas, an annual pass is available for $80.

For information, contact the National Great Rivers Museum at No. 2 Locks and Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002, or via phone at (618) 462-6979.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter