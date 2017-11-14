Grant to support spay-neuter program

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

Spay Neuter Illinois Pets President Evelyn Shermer announced the organization has been awarded a $3,750 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its spay-neuter program of cats and dogs in Madison County.

SNIP Alliance is a nonprofit organization that believes spay-neuter is the most effective way to reduce unwanted litters and euthanasia of healthy animals. Since 2012, the organization has performed more than 5,700 spay-neuter surgeries, reducing the intake at Madison County Animal Control by 60 percent and the euthanasia rate by 51 percent.

The foundation’s investment helped to expand lifesaving efforts throughout Madison County by providing funding to conduct four mobile clinics in November, where 103 animals were spayed-neutered.

“It is through the generosity of organizations such as the Petco Foundation that SNIP Alliance can continue its mission to reduce pet overpopulation through spay-neuter mobile clinics,” Shermer said.

“The Petco Foundation recognizes the importance of spay-neuter to continue its lifesaving animal welfare work.”

