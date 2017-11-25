Grassroots Grocery liquidation sale starts today

ALTON – Grassroots Grocery will hold a liquidation sale today and Sunday.

Nearly everything in the store will be available for purchase, including remaining inventory, shelving, coolers and freezers. All produce and dry goods on hand will be available to the public to purchase at cost. The store accepts all major credit and debit cards, and EBT (SNAP).

In a letter to its members, the Advisory Council shared that the factors leading to this decision included operating expenses continuing to increase, combined with sales continuing to decrease.

Despite these unfortunate developments, the Advisory Council and Associates of Grassroots Grocery would like to thank the community for their support and patronage over the store's 2 ½ years in business.

Final store hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 11:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Any remaining inventory and fixtures can be shown by appointment. For information, send a message at facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.