Grassroots Grocery to hold Blacklight Bingo fundraiser July 14

ALTON — Grassroots Grocery will host a Blacklight Bingo fundraiser Friday, July 14, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Your $25 ticket will gain you 8 rounds of bingo with $50 gift certificate prizes, one bonus round with a cash grand prize, great snacks, plus your glow-in-the-dark wearables are included. There will be a silent auction, raffles, games, and a prize for best-dressed — how far will you “glow” to win?

Tickets are available (cash or check only) at Grassroots Grocery, 415 Ridge St., or Old Bakery Beer Company. Tickets may be purchased at blacklightbingo.brownpapertickets.com, but you can save the small service fee by getting them in person at either local ticket outlet. Food and beverages from Old Bakery Beer Co. will be available for purchase at the event; no outside food or drink will be permitted. Space is limited to 100 players, so be sure to get your tickets today.

Proceeds will go toward the organization’s “free fruit for kids and cops” program, and will also help complete a commercial kitchen space to help local culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses, teach cooking classes, and more.

Grassroots Grocery specializes in fresh produce, meat, cheese, healthy “grab-n-go” lunches, and non-toxic home and beauty products. The full-service grocery store offers a variety of healthy food and locally made products, sourced within a 50-mile radius whenever possible. You can expect friendly staff and personalized customer service in a neighborhood corner store atmosphere that is open seven days per week.

Grassroots Grocery is creating a vibrant, adaptive reuse of a formerly vacant historic building, holding valuable educational classes and events, supporting nearby community gardens, and commissioned the creation of a beautiful mural on the building, which added color and character to the Ridge Street corridor. Stop by the store, just a few blocks off Broadway, to check out the delicious offerings today. Volunteer opportunities are available; for information, call the store at (618) 208-4999. For more information, visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org; to stay up-to-date on store announcements, follow the store on Facebook at facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter