Grassroots group opens cemetery office

× Expand Photo by Kathy Turner The entrance to Valley View Cemetery.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Friends of Valley View Cemetery is holding office hours on a volunteer basis.

The Valley View Cemetery office, 1564 Lewis Road, will be open 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Residents are invited to stop by if they have questions or would like to update their contact information with the cemetery. Volunteers will be able to answer questions or redirect visitors to the right person.

The grassroots Friends organization was created to support, through fundraising and service, the cemetery’s restoration. Donations are needed to support the organization’s work.

To make a donation or join the organization, send name, address, email, phone number and a membership fee of a minimum of $10 to Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Contact the organization via email at friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com, message the Facebook page at Friends of Valley View Cemetery, or call organization President Jeanne Carter at (618) 980-9095.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter