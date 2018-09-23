Graveyard stories

St. John United Church of Christ opened in June 1862.

The following year, the church created a cemetery.

An 11-day-old girl, Amelia Gieselmann, was the first person to be buried and two of her siblings — Henry and Christian — were later also buried at the site. The church, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City, will share stories about the first burials during its inaugural Voice of Their Times historical tour at the cemetery site Sept. 30. Tours will run from 1 until 3 p.m. and are scheduled in 10-minute intervals.

There will be 10 gravesites featured in the tour, and costumed performers will cover topics such as the Civil War, settlement of the area and industrial growth of Granite City, the influence of immigrants on sports and entertainment and the Vietnam War, among others.

“We patterned it after Alton and Edwardsville,” event co-coordinator Betty Meszaros said. “I think Alton is its 15th or 16th year. Edwardsville has been doing it for three or four years. We thought it would be something that we could share with the community. We have a distinct heritage at our cemetery. I’m talking with people and finding out more and more on their ancestors who have been buried in the cemetery.”

The event is a production of the church’s theatrical group, the Heavenly Stars.

“Our drama club was organized in 1999 and we have presented dinner theaters and variety shows, but this is the first cemetery tour,” event co-coordinator Karen Gaines said. “We are proud of our distinct heritage and excited to share that history. We will be respectful of our surroundings while providing an enjoyable and educational afternoon for our guests.”

Meszaros said the tour will focus on the history of Granite City, incorporated 34 years after the church opened.

“We’re doing it not just for the personalities who are buried in that cemetery, but history of the era,” she said. “We have a performer who will be portraying someone who lived during the time of Granite City’s incorporation in 1896. We also have someone who is portraying the founding father of our particular church.”

The event will also tell stories of Sophie Prather, who worked as a teacher at Lincoln Place Community Center and was a big inspiration in the Granite City High School boys basketball team’s first and only state championship in 1940. (She’s not buried at the cemetery.)

“We have (discovered) that she’s buried in Clinton County, I think near Carlyle, where her family was from,” Meszaros said. “She had such a strong influence on so many of the young men and ladies in Granite City. We thought it would be interesting to present a little bit of her and the era in which she lived.”

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. There will be food available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance and $12 for adults and $6 for children on tour day. Performances will take place at the church’s sanctuary in the event of inclement weather.

For information, call Meszaros at (618) 451-1968.

St. John United Church of Christ timeline

June 28, 1862 – Church opened as German Christian Church of the Six Mile Prairie

July 12, 1863 – First building dedicated

March 8, 1871 – Tornado destroys building

1871 – Church was rebuilt

April 30, 1882 – New enlarged church dedicated

Aug. 16, 1934 – Fire caused by lightning destroys church

Jan. 19, 1941 – Current sanctuary is dedicated

