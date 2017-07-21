Great River Road to close Monday near Pere Marquette State Park

Illinois 100 in Jersey County will be closed between Scenic Drive and Schallenberg Lane beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, July 24, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The emergency repairs will be completed and the highway reopened by 6 p.m. July 28.

The highway restrictions are necessary to replace two culverts that cross under Illinois 100 just north of Pere Marquette State Park. A detour using Illinois 3, Illinois 109 and Illinois 16 will be marked to circumvent the closure during the work period. Access to Pere Marquette State Park will remain available by Illinois 100 through Grafton. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s day labor forces will perform the needed repairs.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including electronic message boards, will be deployed to guide motorists safely through the area. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel in and around this area. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East, as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

