Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau launches new website

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau (formerly known as the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau) has launched a new website showcasing more than 50 cities throughout Madison, Jersey, Calhoun and Macoupin counties.

The website offers fresh visuals and stories along with the best elements of the region, according to Brett Stawar, the tourism bureau’s president and CEO.

“We are the only spot in the U.S. where the Mother Road of Route 66 meets the Great River Road. And our new website highlights that great diversity,” Stawar said. “The website is an ideal way to promote the great attributes of our region, which now includes Route 66, Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area, the Great River Road in Illinois and the National Road, along with the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and our three great rivers. We can now present all the fun, scenic, historic adventures we offer in one portal for visitors.”

From famous roads and small-town charm to celebrated rivers and natural marvels, the website provides great travel ideas for potential visitors. Visitors to the site can explore the region before they visit. The site includes sections for Seasonal Trip Ideas, Deals, Events, and The Latest stories and news from the region.

The website joins the tourism bureau’s family of sites: VisitAlton.com, EnjoyGrafton.com and EnjoyCalhounCounty.com, among others.

In addition to the new website, Great Rivers and Routes is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

