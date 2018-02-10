Greatness hidden in plain sight

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

BETHALTO – Shakespeare observed while some people are born to greatness and some people achieve greatness, others simply have greatness thrust upon them. Often, that unsought greatness thrust upon an individual turns out to be hidden in plain sight from those around it.

To generations of residents in the Fosterburg area, Clyde Miller has simply been the neighbor who lived in the same place in town for more than nine decades.

Born in 1925, Miller grew up in a house that was eventually swept away with most of the town in the devastating Fosterburg tornado of 1948. His family rebuilt on the same spot and Miller continued to live there until moving to Cedarhurst Senior Living Center in Bethalto with his wife, Marilyn, just last year.

The community could regularly see him mowing his lawn or driving his car into town. As a member of the Fosterburg Cemetery Association, he was the person people relied on for almost any matter related to the cemetery, from maintenance to record-keeping.

On Saturday, dozens of friends and family gathered at Cedarhurst to see the World War II veteran re-presented with the medals of valor originally awarded him for his heroic service in that war.

Miller entered the Navy in July 1943 and served as seaman first class on the USS Carlinville PC-1120 until his discharge in March 1946. The story of his medals and how he became separated from them until Saturday is one that is easy to understand.

“I’d had enough,” he says.

Having experienced the sacrifice and devastation of Pacific Theater combat, Miller wanted nothing more than to return home and forget about the war. Upon returning to San Diego harbor, Miller and several shipmates threw their medals into the ocean and moved on to get back to their lives.

“He never really talked about the war much,” says his daughter, Judy Slimick. “But as the years went by, you could tell he started to regret having gotten rid of the medals.”

During his time in the Navy, Miller’s ship traveled to engagements in New Guinea, Borneo and the Philippines. Miller tells the story of an event, typical of his experiences, that occurred at Leyte Island in the Philippines.

“The first few days there, things were fairly quiet, but on one particular day a Japanese plane that had been hit and was on fire flew right over our boat,” he explains. “It was so close you could see the face of the pilot and the determination on his face to take others with him if he was going to die. He crashed his plane into a landing craft infantry ship in the harbor just behind us.”

Miller’s niece, Kathy Lipe, along with other family members, started last year looking into replacing the medals. The event Saturday was the culmination of those efforts.

Wayne Able of the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team formally presented Miller with the medals in front of the packed room of onlookers who loudly applauded the veteran. The medals included the American Victory medal as well as the Philippine Liberation medal and the Asiatic-Pacific medal.

During his civilian life, Miller worked at the Olin Corp. in East Alton for 40 years, retiring in 1990. In addition to his role in the cemetery association, he was a member of the Alton VFW. Gardening and hunting were some of his hobbies over the years.

The 1948 tornado was also a significant event in his life. Years later, he discovered his mother’s wedding ring while working in his garden. The ring had been lost in the storm when their house was destroyed.

Miller was an avid trapshooter over the years, winning the Illinois State Handicap trap shooting championship in 1967. He broke 97 of 100 targets to finish in a three-way tie, then won the title in a two-round shoot-off.

Miller participated in an honor flight to Washington, D.C.. in July, 2014. Slimick accompanied him as his guardian during the trip.

“It was quite an event,” she says. “He really enjoyed it.”

During the presentation, Able summed up the feelings of those in the room.

“Clyde is a true hero,” he said. “It is an honor to know this man.”