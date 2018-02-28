Dr. Brett Grebing to lead Madison County Medical Society

MARYVILLE — The Madison County Medical Society has named Dr. Brett Grebing as the organization’s president for the duration of 2018.

The medical society, chartered more than a century ago, works to reform health care initiatives for the betterment of patients, physicians, and government.

Grebing, a member since 2007, is an orthopedic surgeon at The Center for Advanced Orthopedics. This is his second term as president, previously serving in 2013.

“I look forward to working with our members toward creating better policies that benefit both our patients and fellow physicians,” Grebing said.

The society will continue to work toward the improvement and advancement of the art and science of medicine, and education for the physicians of Madison County. The society serves as a liaison between the medical community and patients, as well as local and state government. The goal is to also increase awareness and education of the medical profession.

Grebing, a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgery internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center. He went on to complete fellowship training in foot and ankle surgery at the Idaho Foot and Ankle Fellowship Program in Boise. He received his board certification through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He also serves as the current St. Louis Orthopedic Society president.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter