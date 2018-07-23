Grizzlies fans can help fulfill children’s wishes

Volunteers of Make-A-Wish Southern Illinois are selling tickets for the 6 p.m. game Sunday, Aug. 12, when the Gateway Grizzlies take on the Southern Illinois Miners from Marion.

Tickets are $12 each for reserved seating.

Make-A-Wish of Southern Illinois serves children facing life-threatening ailments in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties.

Some of the children who have had their wishes fulfilled and their families will attend the game at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.

GCS Credit Union is a continuing Signature Sponsor for the annual Ride for Wishes, a motorcycle run that raises money to make wishes come true. The sixth annual run start at noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton. The 70-mile run ends at VFW Post 1308 in Alton. Last year’s ride raised more than $25,000.

To buy tickets, make a donation or learn more about the ride, contact Jeanne Wuellner at (618) 792-0954 or Norma Glazebrook at (618) 462-0315.

