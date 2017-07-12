Group rededicates tombstone of 19th-century soldier

WOOD RIVER — The Illinois Society of the War of 1812 held a ceremony July 9 at the Vaughn Cemetery to rededicate the tombstone and marker honoring Capt. William “Billy” Jones. The earlier stone had been broken into three pieces.

Jones commanded a company of volunteer infantry ordered into service on March 9, 1813, by Illinois Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards. A muster roll of the company indicates the company was made up of Jones, Lt. John Springer, Ensign Thomas Finley, 1st Sgt. Edward Reavis, 2nd Sgt. John Whitley, 3rd Sgt. David White, 4th Sgt. Robert Brazel, four corporals and 64 privates for a total of 75 troops.

Although it is hard to believe today, the population of what is now the state of Illinois was primarily located in the southern part of the state during the War of 1812 timeframe.

After the Battle of Fort Dearborn near Chicago on Aug. 15, 1812, there was only one small company of regular U.S. soldiers, about 35 men, who were stationed at Fort Russell in Edwardsville. Their primary function was to protect the headquarters and the territorial governor. Protection of the rest of the territory was provided by citizen soldiers, either militia groups, or the four companies of U.S. volunteer rangers that were formed and expected to protect the entire territory. Such was the responsibility of Jones and his men.

Jones was born on Sept. 12, 1771, in Washington County, Va. As a young man, he migrated west into Kentucky and Tennessee, and eventually into what is now Pope County, Ill. Jones was a minister and he and his brother formed the Big Creek Baptist Church in Pope County in 1806. Later that year, Jones moved north to Rattan’s Prairie, near Fort Russell. Along with his friend David Badgley, Jones began the Wood River Church in May 1807 and a church at Looking Glass Prairie in 1808. He and Badgley also constituted a church on the Macoupin Creek, one on Apple Creek, and one on Shoal Creek. For a time, Jones and his family lived in Bond County, Ill. When he returned to Wood River Township, he dismantled a blockhouse built by his friend Solomon Pruitt, who had served in his volunteer company and moved it to his property of 10 acres of land and a cabin.

The Territory of Illinois survived the War of 1812 and went on to gain statehood in 1818. The Society of the War of 1812 considers it an honor to recognize those men who protected the citizens during the 1812-1815 timeframe.

More than 3,000 War of 1812 soldiers buried in Illinois have been identified. Many moved here from other states because they were given land grants in Illinois. You can search for your ancestor or by cemetery at illinoisusd1812.org/main-list.php.

For additional information on the Society of the War of 1812 in Illinois, contact state registrar Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660 or look at the Society website at illinois1812warsociety.org.

