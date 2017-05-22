Group seeks help placing flowers on soldiers’ graves in Alton

ALTON — In 1868, May 30 was designated for the purpose of decorating the graves of comrades who defended their country. Alton is one of the few places in the United States that has had a parade every year since.

Local organizers are asking for groups from service organizations, schools, churches and families to help put flowers on soldiers’ graves. They also need girls age 10 to 20 for the Flower Guard in the parade. Anyone who was in the Flower Guard over the years and would like to help at the cemetery is encouraged to call (618) 419-5891 or (618) 530-8730.

The service at the cemetery will follow as soon as the entire parade reaches the cemetery, at about 11:30 a.m. The service will be at the Avenue of Flags on the Homer M. Adams Parkway side.

Artificial flowers cannot be used anymore, organizers said. In the past they only did one section, but they are now covering all 3,000-plus graves. Artificial flowers would have to be picked up again before the grass could be cut. Organizers are still inviting residents to bring any live cut flowers they may have in their yards to the parade, to be used along with the flowers florists donate. They will be put on the graves after the service.

