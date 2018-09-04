Groups launch mental health campaign

mental health ribbon

The city of Edwardsville is working with two local groups — NAMI Southwestern Illinois and Gift of Voice — to cultivate healthy communities that are safe for people with mental health conditions. Historically, bias and shame have discouraged people from seeking support for mental health challenges. These groups aim to change this dysfunctional dynamic.

Gift of Voice and NAMI SWI are launching Say It Out Loud, a campaign designed to encourage citizens to share their mental health recovery experiences. Edwardsville residents are asked to write about their experiences and submit them for publication. Select pieces will be featured throughout the city of Edwardsville during Mental Health Awareness Week beginning Oct. 8.

“Our first step to recovering is accepting our problems,” said Marcus Kwasa of NAMI SWI, the catalyst behind this campaign. “As someone who has struggled with mental health, I have partnered with Gift of Voice and the city of Edwardsville to bring about awareness for support, treatment, and the first steps of recovery. Together we, as a people, can change tomorrow for the better.”

Mayor Hal Patton is encouraging residents to consider submitting entries.

“I applaud Marcus’ efforts to reach those struggling with mental health issues in our community and his determination to bring awareness to these challenges,” Patton said. “His hard work in the past at EHS and now at SIUE to reach people on a peer level is truly admirable.”

Submission guidelines can be found on the website.

