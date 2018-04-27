Grow the Gardens raises nearly $12,000

× Expand The sold-out Grow the Gardens event raised nearly $12,000 for The Gardens at SIUE.

EDWARDSVILLE | The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s sold-out Grow the Gardens event successfully raised nearly $12,000 to support its continued efforts of growth and sustainability April 13 at the Wildey Theatre.

The event’s 150 guests included SIUE campus community members, The Gardens at SIUE volunteers, community leaders and garden visitors. They enjoyed an evening of education from Marian Smithson, chair of The Gardens at SIUE Advisory Board, and SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, as well as rocking entertainment from dueling pianos duo Mike Sonderegger and Cam Brown.

A team of four SIUE Applied Communication Studies undergraduates coordinated the event as a part of their senior assignment project in public relations. The students included Alyssa Almasalmeh of Creve Coeur, Mo., Luke Jansen of Effingham, Ethan Massey of Marine, and Matthew Zahn of Belleville. The team was advised by Sorin Nastasia, associate professor in the Department of Applied Communication Studies.

“We were delighted to have a large group of campus and extended community members attend to demonstrate their support for the vitality of The Gardens at SIUE, especially given the state of Illinois’ financial issues,” Smithson said. “We thank Chancellor Pembrook for being with us, and extend our gratitude to the four ACS students and Dr. Nastasia for helping us produce this special event.”

“It was wonderful to see so many community members and SIUE faculty and staff attend our event,” Zahn said. “After nine months of planning and executing our campaign proposal, we are thrilled that we were able to help our beautiful campus woodland garden continue to serve the SIUE and surrounding community.”

This event was generously supported by the SIUE Meridian Society and presenting sponsors, KCH Financial and Home Nursery Inc.

“This event simply could not have been possible without our generous sponsors and guests,” Massey added. “We cannot express enough gratitude to the community that opened their hearts to support the continued growth of The Gardens at SIUE.”

For more information on The Gardens at SIUE, visit the website.

