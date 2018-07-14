Growing number of gun sanctuary counties sparks concerns

In Illinois, gun laws are being discussed at the local level in county and city governments in a trend that some see as a political charade and others see as a fight against reactionary legislation.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that 26 of Illinois’ 102 counties have some resolution making the jurisdiction a safe haven for law-abiding gun owners.

The efforts resemble so-called “sanctuary cities,” where officials vote on resolutions urging local law enforcement not to comply with federal immigration laws. For gun sanctuary counties in Illinois, the resolutions urge local law enforcement not to enforce state or federal gun control measures.

Mark Walsh of the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, which supports gun-control legislation, said his group is reacting.

“While this is quote-unquote symbolic, it also sends a message to people that these groups think gun ownership is more important than protecting human life,” Walsh said.

Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said those pushing for the sanctuary resolutions are sending a message to groups supporting gun control legislation.

“They only affect the law-abiding gun owner and they only affect the law-abiding firearms dealer,” Pearson said. “They’re just trying to push gun control down the throats of Illinois citizens who don’t deserve it.”

Calls for more gun control have sprung up in the past year following the deadly mass shooting last October in Las Vegas and the Valentine’s Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. In the wake of the Florida shooting, Illinois Democrats introduced a slew of measures to ban certain types of semi-automatic guns or gun add-ons like bumpstocks, which were used in Las Vegas.

Another measure, Senate Bill 337, was sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner at the end of May. He has until July 30 to act. The measure would require Illinois gun stores, regardless of size, to register with the state. Rauner vetoed a previous version, saying it was onerous for small business.

Walsh said his coalition is keeping an eye on the growing number of gun sanctuary counties, but said he believes it’s just an election year political stunt.

“It’s just interesting to me that some of these counties that are dealing with it are the same ones that went incredibly red in an otherwise blue state in a presidential election,” Walsh said.

Pearson said that’s not the case, but said he does expect the grassroots movement to be adopted in other states.

“I think this will probably spread across the United States because gun owners are tired of being beaten up for things they didn’t do,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he wasn’t aware of any other states where gun sanctuary counties are popping up. He said a county in Oregon inquired with ISRA about what’s happening in Illinois, but didn’t have any other details.

The 26 Illinois counties that have passed such measures are Brown, Christian, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Jefferson, Lawrence, Monroe, Perry, Pope, Saline, Shelby, Washington, Wayne, White and Woodford, BND reported.

Pearson expects another dozen or so counties to consider similar provisions or resolutions in the coming months.

Greg Bishop is a reporter for Illinois News Network.