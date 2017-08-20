Growth brings need for change

We all know the feeling. Our favorite pair of jeans, our wedding dress, that special band t-shirt. We were always thankful for their comfort and the memories we made with them. And while a few can still wear them 20 years later, most of us cannot. We have outgrown them, in one fashion or another.

It’s been 20 years since the Boys & Girls Club of Alton first opened its main location inside the former chapel on the back of Catholic Children’s Home at 115 Jefferson Ave. in Alton. Back then, they were a “size 50,” working with about 50 youths. Today, they are a size “1300,” serving more than 1,300 youths, ages 6 to 18, from all over the Alton community.

Executive Director Al Womack expressed sincere gratitude from his organization as its leaders look to the future.

“Catholic Children’s Home has been great to us, a great landlord,” he said. “They saw our need 20 years ago and opened up to us. Their director understands our mission, and is continually and positively supporting our efforts. But what we have here is no longer enough to provide the vital services our community’s kids need.”

The need for services has grown enough that they also host a satellite site at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

Womack said they work with about 4,000 square feet of space at their main site on the grounds of Catholic Children’s Home. Within that space, they see about 200 kids throughout each day, “but not all at once,” Womack said. “Those 200 come and go, with some here for 20 minutes after school and others that are here for a couple of hours, or for a particular program or class.”

Their summer programming wrapped up Aug. 11, and now the center is gearing up for the school year ahead. The club offers a wide range of programming. Its core programming focuses on education, career development, health and life skills, character and leadership development, citizenship, the arts, sports, fitness, and recreation.

And every day, staff members are filling in the gap, helping children with their homework and reinforcing learning concepts taught during the school day with fun, albeit educationally redeeming, programs.

“We have a strong volunteer program that continues to grow as well, partly because people want to help and partly because the need for their help continues to grow,” Womack said. “We are particularly focused on our core programming and working with the kids in those areas, but we also have volunteers who come in and work with them to develop specific interests.

“We have volunteers who come in and teach our youth how to sew with our donated sewing machines,” he said. “They are learning how to garden. They are also developing skills in food preparation and in first aid. We even had someone come in and show the kids some woodworking techniques. Judge Sarah Smith has come to talk to the kids about her career, and we bring in other guest speakers each year to expose the kids to people, careers, and backgrounds they may otherwise never know.

“I think it’s important that everyone understands that we are here and available for all youth in the Alton area, not just one particular demographic,” he said. “That’s something we just can’t stress enough. A one-year membership is $10 per child. The only restriction for membership is that a child falls within the ages of 6 and 18. There are no other restrictions or requirements.”

The club’s mission is to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. This mission is working, as was evidenced at a recent open house.

“Effective communication skills are a critical part of what we work with our youth on, and the people who came to our recent open house commented many times over how impressed they were with the kids’ communication skills — their enunciation, maintaining eye contact, firm handshakes, and conversation,” Womack said.

And while the club has always been appreciative of what they have been given, they have also been limited by their resources — specifically in terms of their current space options.

“We want to keep the club cost-effective, something everyone can afford,” Womack said. “We want to ensure all of the kids feel like they belong, that they are useful, that they are competent and confident. We also want to always ensure the kids here know they have influence in what we do and that they are valued. We have not been able to really develop some of the kids in key areas because of facility limitations.”

A dedicated learning center and study area space is needed, for example, as is a place for youth with talent in the performing arts to hone their skills.

“Some of our kids come in dancing, and would dance all day if there was space for them to. And they show some real talent,” Womack said.

“Scheduling for learning and study space is always a challenge,” he said. “We only have our back room, and if chess club is in session, where do we set up for sewing time?”

The organization has been talking with Alton municipal representatives and exploring land options.

“We want to build a facility, and what we build needs to be centrally located and accessible for all our youth and their families,” Womack said. “We welcome the community’s help in moving our vision into reality, to put their thinking caps on.”

After a building site has been designated, next steps would include a needs assessment followed by a capital campaign.

The big dream, the ideal, in Womack’s mind looks something like this: “About 17,000 square feet of facility built on 4 to 7 acres of land. We’d have a dedicated learning center, a nice gym, a performing arts room, two separate recreation rooms for our two age groups — the young kids and the teens, a small auditorium for our performing arts youth to host an audience and a recording studio for them to explore and develop their talents further, a lounge area specifically with the teens in mind, and an eating or snack area for all the kids.

“Outside, there would be a playground area and athletic fields. There would also be a skate park, a space for a garden area and a stage for outdoor performances. More than one of our kids have also said they’d like to see us have a swimming pool. With a pool, we could teach both instructional and safety swimming classes,” Womack said.

The club has an ongoing fundraiser with a goal of $20,000, as first announced in April.

“The Great Futures Campaign is for operations support,” Womack said. “It’s what will keep the lights on and the doors open. Our goal is $20,000, and we are only halfway there.”

“Our organization’s motto is ‘great futures start here.’ And they really do, but not without all of us working together with an eye toward the future,” he said.

To find out how you can help, call the club’s main center at (618) 462-6249, visit the website, or follow the Boys and Girls Club of Alton on Facebook.

Another opportunity to support the club is its annual wine-tasting. Scheduled for Nov. 3, this year’s benefit is a bit more special because it’s the first such event at “The Post,” the facility currently under development at the former post office building at 300 Alby St. in Alton.

“There will be wine, beer, and food samples from area restaurants, along with auction items to bid on and opportunities to see some of our kids really shine,” Womack said.

“What we really need now, as we always have, is the continued support of the community,” he said. “We need all of our neighbors to see the need, not only for our services as a whole, but also for our growth and expansion.

facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubOfALtonIL

bgcalton.org

