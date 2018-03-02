Grub for Gordon Moore

× Expand Photo by Adam Hand A gazebo at Gordon Moore Park

ALTON — Want an easy way to be part of the region’s revolution? Dine out at a rotating roster of 12 participating restaurants every Tuesday in March and 10 percent of sales will be donated to help fund improvements at Gordon Moore Park.

Dining out at the participating restaurants in Alton, and Bethalto will provide support to complete the new concession and restroom project planned adjacent to soccer fields and playground at Gordon Moore Park. The campaign is within $80,000 of the $425,000 funding needed for the Gordon Moore Phase One Improvements. It is the first major improvement project for the park in nearly 40 years, according to city officials.

Twelve restaurants will rotate their Tuesday Dine Out participation to support the effort:

Tuesday, March 6: Alton Sports Tap, State Street Market and Gentelin’s on Broadway

Tuesday, March 13: Bluff City Grill, High Flyer’s Grille and Chez Marilyn

Tuesday, March 20: Bottom’s Up Bar and Grill, Johnson’s Corner, and Tony’s Restaurant

Tuesday, March 27: Castelli’s at 255, Old Bakery Beer Company and Bossanova

“It’s a tremendous boost to get the support of the community behind this project,” Michael Haynes, director of Park and Rec for the City of Alton, said. “It’s important for Alton to keep Gordon Moore Park as a destination for family and company outings as well as sporting events and major tournaments.”

Eighty percent of the funds collected will go directly to the Gordon Moore Project, with the remaining funds benefiting annual Pride Inc. beautification projects.

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau organized the Dine Out event. Erin Ventimiglia of Tony’s Restaurant and Cathy Gross of Bluff City Grill co-chaired the project. In addition, Pride Inc. and the city of Alton Parks and Recreation Department assisted with the campaign. Pride Inc. will be the fiscal agent for all donations and distributions.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter