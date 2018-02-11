Guardians of the learning galaxy

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

Remember that one cool learning experience in school, or that awesome teacher? Maybe it was the eighth-grade science club trip to a primitive cave, wading through 50-degree water? Or bringing a collection of wires, bolts and nuts to life by constructing a functioning robot? Perhaps it’s the teacher who brought in an awe-inspiring celebrity?

Well, in the Alton School District, there are guardians of the galaxy — the educational galaxy, that is — making these kinds of experiences happen for students every day. They are better known as the district’s Guardians of Education, an initiative funded through the Alton Educational Foundation.

The foundation hosted its third annual Guardians of Education breakfast Feb. 6 in the library at Alton High School. The district’s innovative teaching personnel were eager to share class projects made possible by foundation funding.

Foundation board president Ryan Bemis introduced featured speakers from the 2016-17 grant funding cycle. Bemis said 9 grants were awarded, with $187,000 given out to teachers for classroom projects since 2001.

“Every year, this being our third year now, teachers receiving grants are invited to present at this breakfast,” Bemis said.

He also explained the process of a grant application evaluation and how funded projects are determined. Bemis added a plea for more teachers to submit funding requests.

Angie Laaker was the first to share her classroom project, It’s a Zoo in Here. Laaker teaches a dual-credit zoology course. Through a partnership with Lewis and Clark Community College, juniors and seniors who complete the one-semester course receive four transferable credit hours, Laaker said in an interview.

“We study all the animal phyla, from sponges to giraffes,” she said. “The students see firsthand what they are studying. We do some dissections. We also have live labs with fish and arthropods. And we use preserved and frozen specimens in observing the animal’s anatomy, structure and function.

“We also have a salvage permit — a roadkill permit — for educational purposes,” she added.

Those specimens are kept at the school in a sizable freezer inside Laaker’s classroom or in jars filled with preserving alcohol.

“Animal specimens are purchased, donated, sometimes found live inside the school building or even brought in live by some of the students,” she said. “And my husband is a taxidermist, so I have a lot of resources. I just love this class; I have such a passion for animals.”

Laaker said the foundation’s grant was used to purchase consumables and materials to use in the classroom lab.

Athletics Director Jeff Alderman and social studies teacher Bridget Lyles talked about their WeatherBug project. Colleague Natalie Gordon was a part of this project as well but didn’t attend the breakfast. Alderman first spoke, sharing how Alton Middle School’s participation in the Weather Bug reporting system helps with the district’s athletic programs.

“With WeatherBug, we do have a lightning detector,” Alderman said. “If there is lightning within 10 miles, an alarm will go off.”

Coaches also have the benefit of text features with Weather Bug, and they can adjust it for wherever their team is going to be playing.

“It’s pretty accurate,” Alderman pointed out. “It told me we’d get ice around 6 p.m. last night, and we did.”

Lyles said she’s starting to work with students on the broadcasting aspect, along with looking at how weather affects history.

“Soon, students will be announcing the weather in the morning,” she said. “They are so excited about doing WeatherBug.”

For experimentation with broadcasting, the students get to “play with the green screen” and other settings, along with all the technology involved.

“The kids start thinking they are big-time,” Lyles said, laughing.

Final presenter Lexa Browning-Needham talked about projects in the classroom with her Graphic Communications I and II students. These students earn up to 9 college credits through this coursework, she said.

Her classroom’s Illuminating History project involved collaborating with Phyllis Bechtold and Lacy McDonald to produce a children’s book, “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey.” The book was part of a larger community project, spearheaded by the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council and the East End Improvement Association to raise funds for the development of the Benjamin Godfrey Trail.

“Phyllis and Lacy came in nearly every Tuesday,” Browning-Needham said. “On the first day, 20 minutes in, the students took Phyllis’ rough draft, sat down at the table and started lining up the illustrations that were needed.”

She said the students were “all in” from the beginning. They traveled to Pere Marquette State Park to take photos of scenery to create historically accurate illustrations. McDonald, of Hayner Public Library, worked with them to learn about the period’s aesthetics and attire.

“The students did all of the illustrations, all of the layout, all of the computer work,” Browning-Needham said.

The foundation’s grant funds were used to purchase digital drawing pads and a laptop for students to use for this classroom project.

The book has since received a second-place international Gutenberg Award in the category of Design by High School Students. The Graphic Communications Education Association is the sponsor of the annual Gutenberg Awards. KSDK Channel 5’s Jennifer Meckles also did a short piece on the air about the project.

Browning-Needham also talked about her other classroom project, Direct Garment Printing. Students will be screen printing as well as completing other graphic design learning experiences.

“My students have already learned many things from this project that were unexpected, such as technology not always working on demand and how to use Intuit software for billing,” she said.

After the breakfast concluded, foundation supporter Karen Wilson of Godfrey talked about why she got involved with the Guardians of Education.

“I am a former teacher and administrator, so this is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I am a cheerleader; I just love this organization.

“I’ve seen so much growth in the past three years, and I have always seen great things come out of the Alton School District,” Wilson said. “All of that is because of all the efforts teachers, like those here, exert every day to enhance their students’ educational experiences.”

