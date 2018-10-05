Guest speakers to share insights on workforce opportunities

SWIC

Hear from an apprenticeship coordinator and a Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education student who will share their perspectives on workforce training during the SWIC Manufacturing Day Open House Friday, Oct. 12.

Joshua Seeburg, Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training Apprenticeship program manager, and Angelita Jines, a SWIC Precision Machining Technology student, will speak during the welcome ceremony at 9 a.m. The event runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.

More than 1,200 high school students and community members are scheduled to attend the celebration designed to showcase new technology, educational programs, career opportunities, products and services.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

ICATT is the leading apprenticeship program in the Midwest for high-tech manufacturers and companies with complex technologies or logistics. Seeburg, who has been with the program since 2015, is in charge of the Midwest internship program. Prior to joining the program, Seeburg served as executive director of the German American Chamber of Commerce in Colorado.

Jines, a SWIC student who earned her CNC (computer numeric control) certificate in 2017, is already working part time as a computer numeric control machinist at Cope Plastics in Alton.

At the Manufacturing Day celebration, visitors can tour the Precision Machining Technology, Electrical/ Electronics, and Welding Technology labs. Plus, they can see first-hand how cutting-edge computerized machining, robotic welding and 3-D printing equipment is changing technical education and manufacturing.

Visitors also can test their skills with a virtual welder and talk with more than 30 manufacturers that will be on site to display their products and capabilities.

The event is presented in partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation, Granite City Economic Development Department, IMEC – Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Madison County Employment and Training, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, and the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit the website or call the SWIC Technical Education Division at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7476.

