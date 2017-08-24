Guitars and grub

× Expand (From left) Joyce Tracy, Mechelle Smith, Jacobsmeyers Tavern owner Bob Kirksey and his girlfriend, Brigitte Kittel, pose for a photo outside the tavern. Tracy and Smith are coordinating a fundraiser called Bands and BBQ at Jacobsmeyers from 1 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, with proceeds going to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

Granite City Melting Pot coordinator Mechelle Smith has no plans to slow down any time soon.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, she and friend Joyce Tracy will be heading a fundraiser entitled “Bands & BBQ” at Jacobsmeyers Tavern, 2401 Edwards St. from 1 until 10 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

“The Bands and BBQ event we are putting on at Jacobmeyers will have five different musical acts, and then a Kiss tribute band called Rocket Ride will close out the night,” Smith said. “Joyce and I originally put this together because Joyce has Parkinson’s Disease and my husband Scott and I have donated our musical entertainment and performed at her Zero Mile “Fun Run” for the past three years.

“After we got to know each other and talk more, I asked if I could be on her team. I was thinking how could I help more, and what’s better than music and barbecue? Everybody involved has been pulling together and donating their time.”

Festivities include a silent auction, pulled pork plates with baked beans and homemade chips, drinks, live music and more. There is no admission fee and people of all ages are welcome to attend; organizers plan to make this an annual event.

Tracy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009.

“I want to do something to give back,” Tracy said. “I think this will be a wonderful event that can give back to the Parkinson’s Foundation and help people who have Parkinson’s and their families.”

Jacobsmeyers Tavern has been a Granite City staple since 1933; Smith speaks highly of the owner, Bob Kirksey.

“Bob is a wonderful person, and he has been so gracious to let us hold the fundraiser at his place.”

Eight musical acts are scheduled to play, including Edgefield C. Johnson from 1-1:45 p.m., Foraker and Harbinson from 2-2:45 p.m., Bob Griffin Acoustic Show from 3-3:45 p.m., Pik-n-Lik-n from 4-4:45 p.m., Josh Whitt and Rich Fleetwood from 5-7 p.m. and Rocket Ride “The Kiss Experience” closing out the evening from 8-10 p.m. There will also be a guest appearance from Smith and her husband before Rocket Ride.

Rocket Ride plays across the U.S., and this is its first time performing in Granite City. All other musical acts are locally known. Each entertainer is donating their time and talent to this event.

“The musicians in this area are wonderful people,” Smith said. “They are all one big family.”

Tracy has not set a particular goal for this event, but she has been overwhelmed by the amount of love, support and help she and Smith has been receiving.

“This is going to be such a neat event,” she said. “I hope it will be well attended and everybody is safe and will have a good time while raising money for a good cause.”

“I hope to see thousands of people there,” Smith added. “I want everybody to come out and see what Granite City can do when it pulls together and what friends can do when they pull together as a whole. I have had so many friends come out of woodwork for this. We are all family.”

Bands and BBQ will also provide information and resources for those who are suffering from Parkinson’s disease and their families.

“I addition to being a fundraiser, we want to inform the community,” Tracy said.

For more information, contact Smith at (618) 823-6279 or email Tracy at joyce@rtracy.com.

