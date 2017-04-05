Hagnauer elected as Granite City mayor for fourth term

GRANITE CITY — Ed Hagnauer will return for his unprecedented fourth four-year term as the mayor of Granite City.

Hagnauer defeated challenger Art Asadorian 2,980-1,639 with all 29 precincts reporting in Tuesday’s election.

Asadorian, a longtime member of the Granite City Fire Department and current Madison County Board member, was running for mayor for the first time.

Hagnauer worked for the city’s fire department and served on the Madison County Board before getting elected in 2005. Four years ago, he was elected for a third term without opposition.

He joined the Granite City Fire Department in 1975 and became chief in 2002. He became a Madison County Board member in 1998.

Hagnauer graduated from Granite City High in 1970. He pitched for the school’s baseball team and was a member of the school’s first boys’ soccer team in 1967.

Winners of aldermanic seats included incumbent Gerald Williams in Ward 1, incumbent Walter Schmidtke in Ward 2, incumbent Dan McDowell in Ward 3, incumbent Paul Jackstadt in Ward 4 and Kim Benda in Ward 5.

