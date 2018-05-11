Haine honored with SIUE Distinguished Service Award

× Expand State Sen. Bill Haine with SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook

State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) was honored with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Distinguished Service Award at the 2018 Spring Commencement for his commitment to the university and the state of Illinois.

“Senator Haine has been an enthusiastic advocate for both SIUE and the SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said.

In the Senate, Haine has played a vital role in supporting the university by securing funding for various school buildings, including the science building, residence halls and construction of the new lab at the SIU School of Dental School Medicine.

During the two-year budget impasse, Haine fought against cuts to the university and supported crucial MAP grant funding to ensure students from middle-and low-income families would be able to continue their education. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the SIU School of Medicine.

“I greatly appreciate receiving this great honor from such a prestigious institution,” Haine said. “The impact of the university in our area and in our entire state cannot be overstated. I’m committed to continuing to support the university and its mission for the rest of my tenure in the Illinois Senate.”

Haine was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2002 and serves as the assistant majority leader. He represents portions of Madison, Jersey and St. Clair counties. He has announced this will be his last term in the Illinois Senate.

