Haine joins bipartisan coalition to pass state budget

State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) joined a bipartisan coalition in the Illinois Senate Wednesday to pass a fully balanced state budget that increases funding for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, K-12 schools and area hospitals.

The budget, which passed with a bipartisan majority of 56-2, will head to the Illinois House of Representatives for consideration.

Under the proposal, SIUE will see about a 2 percent increase in funding from the previous year.

“This budget is a stark contrast from years past for our universities, like SIUE,” Haine said. “Instead of facing steep cuts that force layoffs and program eliminations, it offers stability to allow them to be an economic driver for the Metro East community. “

Additionally, new grant pilot program AIM HIGH will provide $25 million to universities that award scholarships to undergraduate students from Illinois based on merit and financial means. MAP grant funding, which helps low- and middle-class students pay for the increased cost of college, will also be held at the same level as last year.

“These grant programs once again make Illinois colleges affordable for Illinois families and will prevent future generations of students from leaving our state,” Haine said.

K-12 schools will receive an additional $350 million, to be distributed to the neediest schools first under the new funding formula passed last year.

“These additional funds further our commitment to last year’s historic education funding formula changes,” Haine said. “The new funding will go directly to the classrooms with the highest need.”

The plan also stopped cuts to Medicaid rates proposed by the governor to ensure hospitals are adequately funded.

“Ensuring our hospitals, like Saint Anthony’s, have adequate funding is absolutely crucial to the well-being of our communities,” Haine said. “Further slashing our already low Medicaid rates would have jeopardized the safety of our area residents.”

