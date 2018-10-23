Haine preparing for retirement from state Senate

Haine

State Sen. William Haine is retiring from the Illinois Senate at the end of this year and is preparing to leave office: quite literally, he is packing his personal belongings and furniture to move them out of his Henry Street district office in Alton.

Movers will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 24, to load up 16 years’ worth of memories, awards, papers and his office furniture to take them to his home.

“I am so humbled to have served the 56th District since 2002 and, of course have mixed emotions about leaving office,” Haine said. “I am proud of what I’ve accomplished and look forward to what our future senator will do for the district.”

Haine will officially leave office Jan. 8, on the last day of the 100th Session of the General Assembly; he will continue to meet with constituents and operate from his Henry Street suite until then.

“I think taking this step of moving my desk and belongings out of this building for the first time since January 2003 will help my colleagues, friends in the district and I prepare for my transition out of the elected office of state senator in January.”

The desk and some of the other furniture has been with Haine for the last 40 years. He purchased the desk and credenza in Wood River when he went into the law business with attorney Randy Bono, later Judge Bono. He also used the furniture when he was state’s attorney and then when he opened his legislative office in Alton in the Honke Building.

“The Honke family has been very generous and has been great landlords,” Haine said. “It is a great place to have an office near the bridge and Route 3, as well as Route 143. It is easily accessible to all parts of my district.”

The former Madison County state’s attorney has focused much of his work in the Senate on criminal law, insurance, the judiciary and veterans affairs. Haine and his wife, Anna, have seven children and at last count, 33 grandchildren. Many lawmakers who retire from office speak of looking forward to spending time with family, and in Haine’s case that will be a likely full-time endeavor.

Public invited to Shimkus’ tribute to Haine

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) will make a special flag presentation to Haine at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Haine is retiring after 16 years in the Illinois Senate. Prior to that, the Vietnam War veteran was Madison County state’s attorney for 14 years and a member of the Madison County Board.

“It really is my honor to salute Bill Haine,” Shimkus said. “We may belong to different political parties, but we have been friends since we served Madison County together as treasurer and state’s attorney. I admire the integrity he has shown during his long tenure of public service.”

The public is welcome to attend the presentation, which will take place in the County Board Room.

