Haine receives prestigious award from Illinois State Dental Society

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) has been awarded the President’s Award from the Illinois State Dental Society for his work with the dental community.

The award is one of the organization’s top honors, given at the discretion of the president. Recipients are chosen based on their contribution to dentistry and the dental profession.

“Sen. Haine has been instrumental in sponsoring and passing numerous changes to the Illinois Dental Practice Act as well as the Illinois Insurance Code,” Illinois State Dental Society President Terry Barnfield said. “He has shown himself to be a true statesman, in this time of political polarization; Haine has shown the ability to work with both sides of the aisle and is known as a voice of reason in the Senate.”

Haine has served on the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine Advisory Board since 2004. His work was key in securing funding for a new simulation lab at the dental school in Alton.

Haine also sponsored a 2015 law that provides better access to dental care for children younger than 12 who are eligible for Medicaid or live in a home that is below 200 percent of the poverty line.

“It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award,” Haine said. “My work with the dental community has always been about enhancing the quality of health of people throughout the state, especially at-risk children.”

Illinois State Dental Society President Terry Barnfield presented Haine with the award on Friday in St. Louis.

