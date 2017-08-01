Haine to designate highway to honor fallen Vietnam veterans

WOOD RIVER — State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) will join members of the Patriot Guard, ROTC, the Honor Guard, and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire on Aug. 5 to honor fallen Vietnam War veterans with highway designations.

Haine, who was the sponsor of SJR 2, passed the Senate resolution to honor Lance Cpl. Chris Totora, USMC Lance Cpl. Richard Bennett, and PFC Jim Stassi for their service and ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“These men gave it all to preserve our democratic values and our way of life,” Haine said. “Highway dedications are but a small way we can honor their memory and the sacrifice they made for their country. Let these dedications be a reminder to everyone that freedom comes at a cost, but there are brave men and women in this country who fight for those freedoms.”

The portion of Illinois 143 from the Phoebe Goldberg Overpass to Sixth Street will be designated the Lance Cpl. Chris Totora Memorial Highway,Illinois 143 from Sixth Street to East Edwardsville Road will be the USMC Lance Cpl. Richard Bennett Memorial Highway, and Illinois 143 from East Edwardsville Road to the Illinois 255 overpass will be the PFC Jim Stassi Memorial Highway.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at the Wood River VFW, 231 E. Edwardsville Road.

