Haine votes to increase funding for Metro East schools

SPRINGFIELD — Metro East school districts will see an increase in state aid thanks to a school funding compromise that passed in the Illinois Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) voted for the measure, which now goes to the governor for approval.

“For years, Illinois has had the least equitable school funding system in the nation,” Haine said. “Today’s vote in the Senate brings us one step closer to replacing a broken formula with one that would ensure all Metro East schools get the funding they need to provide a quality education to their students. I urge the governor to sign this historic overhaul of our school funding system.”

Senate Bill 1947 creates an evidence-based school funding model that accounts for factors such as number of students with disabilities, English language learners and low-income students when determining a school’s adequacy level and how much funding is needed to reach adequacy. Several local school districts are expected to see seven-figure bumps in funding under SB 1947.

The bill includes hold-harmless language, which guarantees that no schools would receive less money than they received in the past and provides extra support for the neediest school districts by offering them property tax relief.

The bill passed both chambers with strong bipartisan support.

Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement after the Senate vote:

“Today, members of the Illinois Senate voted in favor of legislation that will bring historic education reform to Illinois children and their families. First, I would like to thank Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and other members for working together to close the gap on school funding and making sure every child across the state will have access to the best education.

“For far too long, too many low-income students in our state have been trapped in underfunded, failing schools. The system needed to change. We have changed it. We have put aside our differences and put our kids first. It's a historic day for Illinois.

“Our leaders worked together to provide school choice protection for parents who want the best education possible for their children. This is accomplished by ensuring that district-authorized charter schools receive equal funding, and by providing families with limited financial resources the same access to private schools. The Tax Credit Scholarship program encourages individuals and businesses to enable families to choose the school that best meets the needs of their children.

“This compromise also provides much-needed mandate relief for school districts and presents avenues for property tax relief. School districts will be given flexibility in how they schedule physical education curriculum and how they administer driver’s education curriculum. In more affluent school districts, this bill provides taxpayers with a chance to lower their property taxes through the referendum process.

“This is just the beginning of transforming education funding. I want Illinois to be the No. 1 state in the nation for education. Nothing is more important than educating our children.”

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti issued the following statement upon Senate passage of the education funding bill:

"As a child who grew up in poverty, my schools didn’t have the resources they needed to provide me with a quality education. Here in Illinois, too many children know this reality. It shouldn’t matter where you live or how much money your parents make – all children deserve access to a world-class education.

“Last year, Governor Rauner created the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission with the goal of finally reforming our broken education system. Today’s Senate vote delivers on the governor’s promise for a fair and equitable school funding formula. This historic legislation also creates a new Tax Credit Scholarship program designed to empower low-income families with the ability to choose the schools that best meet their child’s needs. It also provides our school districts with much-needed flexibility from costly unfunded mandates while giving taxpayers an avenue to property tax relief.

“I fully support this legislation and I’m excited it will distribute money to our neediest school districts first so that we can give all children in Illinois hope for a better future.”

