Halloween in the trees

The event will also feature a newly added pre-carved pumpkin contest. Guests can enter their creation for a $5 entry fee in the hopes to win a prize. This peer-reviewed contest features three categories with prizes for the winning carvers: a private guided hike and s’mores evening for 12 and younger, a private archery shooting lesson for children age 13 to 17 or $50 cash prize for the adult category.

“After nearly two decades and hundreds of visitors, we decided it’s time for some additions,” Ramona Puskar, TNI education director, said of this year’s event.

This event is one of the organization’s favorites, she added: “a family-friendly mixture of environmental education and a celebration of the Halloween season.”

Evening guests will be able to self-guide through several activities. Educational stations placed within the trails will offer learning in topics such as nocturnal animal sight and eye shine, using the sense of smell along the “scent trail,” nighttime pollinators and astronomy.

Puskar said guests will also be able to enjoy a stroll to the TNI office building overlooking the Mississippi River to learn about woodland creatures.

This event is a drop-in and stay for self-guided exploration. Guests are welcome to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes. This event is catered to families with children 9 and younger, but all are welcome. Admission is $5 per person and registration is requested to help with event planning.

Those interested in attending Enchanted Forest can register online or call (618) 466-9930. Information on the pumpkin-carving contest can also be found at the website.

