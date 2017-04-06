Handbag heaven to return to N.O. Nelson campus

EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will host its third annual Power of the Purse fundraiser Thursday, April 27.

The event includes silent and live auctions of designer handbags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories. Proceeds will help residents in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

“United Way’s Power of the Purse event is a fun ladies’ night out for the RiverBend community,” said Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse event committee chair and employee development and training specialist with The Boeing Co. “We’ve got many beautiful purses, accessories and other items on the auction block this year, so there is definitely something for everyone. The women in this community are always so generous, and we really appreciate their support of United Way and helping people in our region.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Individual tickets are $30 or $300 for a table of 10, which includes sponsorship benefits. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase a ticket or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the website or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

Items to be auctioned include high-end designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Burke and more. Several of the handbags featured at Power of the Purse will also contain items like sports tickets, a Grafton get-away package, jewelry and gift cards. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Pick of the Purse raffle, a drawing for one of the live auction handbags of the winner’s choice, and the Mystery Purse raffle, a drawing for a surprise designer handbag valued at more than $250.

Sponsors of Power of the Purse include Phillips 66, Heyl Royster, Olin Brass (Global Brass & Copper Inc.), 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Mathis, Marifian & Richter LTD, DNP Rooterman Plumbing Inc., Cope Plastics and Carrollton Bank.

