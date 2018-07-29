Handwriting: A blessing, or is cursive a curse?

Illinois legislators are imposing a new requirement for teachers and students beginning in August.

The new law will make it mandatory that schools teach cursive before the fifth grade, all without the aid of additional funding or providing teachers with the flexibility necessary to incorporate the new material into their lessons. And while the law’s proponents are wallowing in nostalgia about the idea, those who oppose the legislation see it as a waste of time and resources.

“Research shows that handwriting (cursive) is linked to improved learning and helps with retaining information,” said Ann Hiebert, a special education teacher for the Ferguson-Florissant School District, Illinois resident, and graduate of Illinois public schools. “However, I question the practicality of cursive writing as we move toward a culture of less paper.”

Gary Tipsord, LeRoy school superintendent, shares the sentiment that requiring the teaching of cursive in schools is somewhat old-fashioned and said he would like to see a more modern approach from lawmakers when it comes to curriculum.

One special education teacher said legislators have taken a step backward when it comes to the new law.

“Honestly, I feel that cursive writing is an antiquated concept, and with more and more academic expectations being placed on teachers’ shoulders, I really don’t know when teachers will work cursive into daily instructional practice,” she said.

Alton School District administrators, however, see local educators’ concerns as unfounded.

“Handwriting and penmanship really do not cost the district anything additional,” Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said. “Our teachers are already trained and skilled in providing instruction in handwriting, and specifically cursive writing at the appropriate grade levels.”

As far as the legislation’s relevancy, Alton administrators see the addition to the curriculum as appropriate.

“Our district still firmly believes that both handwriting and keyboarding are important skills for all students.” Baumgartner said. “It doesn’t have to be one or the other, and frankly, it should be both.”

Many teachers are concerned about time constraints, however, and the difficulty in finding time to teach the new material, in addition to what is already required by state law.

“There are more demands placed on teachers and students all the time,” Hiebert said. “Adding cursive also means taking time away from other things, like reading and math.”

Also, educators have concerns about special needs students and the possibility the cursive requirement could cause them to fall through the cracks of the educational system.

“My main concern and hesitation is that mandating anything in education often leads to a one-size-fits-all approach,” Hiebert said. “What about students with disabilities? If this is mandated, then students with disabilities will be expected to meet this expectation. Some students receiving special education services may not write at all.”

State Sen. Dave Syverson questions why his fellow lawmakers found teaching cursive as a requirement so important, especially considering that two-thirds of students in Illinois schools can’t read or write at their grade level.

“It’s just unbelievable that the same legislators who stand up and say, ‘We don’t want to push all of these mandates on local government,’ then they turn around and do something like this,” Syverson said. “It’s just ridiculous.”