The Joe Page Bridge carrying Illinois 16/100 over the Illinois River in Hardin will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12 so the bridge can be in a lifted position to perform maintenance, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This road closure will only take place during the above-mentioned dates and times.

Drivers should use alternate routes during this time frame, as no vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge.

