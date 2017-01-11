Hart House sold, but historic group still going strong

ALTON — The Alton Area Landmarks Association has announced its sale of the historic Hart House, 522-524 Belle St.

The circa-1860 home has served as the group’s headquarters for more than 10 years.

Association President Terry Sharp emphasized this does not mean the organization is disbanding.

“It’s more of a streamlining for the organization,” he said. “It takes a lot of work to maintain a building. The sale frees us up to be a better organization with a better focus on historic preservation overall.”

General membership meetings will be held at various locations at different times.

“Members will need to read the newsletter a little more carefully to know when and where meetings will be,” Sharp said.

The January general membership meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library, 401 State St., Alton.

The group will maintain its mailing address as Box 232, Alton, and inquiries by phone will go to Sharp at (618) 463-5761. Inquiries may also be emailed to Sharp at terryasharp@yahoo.com or through the association’s website.

All of the pieces of terracotta and much of the furniture from the Hart House was moved to the Tinner’s Anvil, 211 Langdon St., and will be sold on consignment.

“So if you are looking for a piece of terracotta for your garden, visit the Tinner’s Anvil and be assured that much of your purchase price will go to the AALA,” Sharp said.

The Hart House’s other tenant, Herlacher Angleton Environmental Services, will be staying, Sharp added. With the closing taking place on Jan. 3, Sharp also noted the new owners are from Godfrey and have an interest in preserving historic structures.

