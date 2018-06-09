Hartford’s famous son

HARTFORD | The village of Hartford celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 4, 1970, by having a parade and a special appearance by its famous resident, Clint Walker.

Hundreds gathered to see the 6-foot-6 movie and television star, who was coming off a successful eight-year run on the western TV show “Cheyenne.”

One of those people was Jim Spann, who was then working for the Hartford Police Department.

“He seemed like a down-to-earth person,” said Spann, a longtime Hartford resident.

Walker died of congestive heart failure on May 21 at Grass Valley, Calif., just nine days shy of his 91st birthday. He was survived by his wife, Susan Cavallari, and daughter Valerie, who became one of the first female airline pilots.

Walker, whose real first name was Norman, was born May 30, 1927, in Hartford, which was incorporated as a village in 1920. He quit high school at age 16 to work on a factory and on a riverboat, then joined the U.S. Merchant Marine the next year. He worked in Brownwood, Texas; Long Beach, Calif.; and Las Vegas before starting his career in Hollywood in the mid-1950s as a Tarzan-type character in a film called “Jungle Gents.”

While playing in the 1956 motion picture “The Ten Commandments,” Walker won the leading role in “Cheyenne,” which is about a roaming cowboy hero in the post-Civil War era. The show ran for eight seasons from 1955-1963 and finished in the top 30 in the Nielsen ratings four times.

While filming “Cheyenne,” Walker made several visits to the Riverbend — including a trip to the Alton YMCA in the 1960s.

Beverly Zagar, another longtime Hartford resident, was standing on the top of the stairs on the second floor when she approached the tall television actor.

“He started coming up those stairs and I think he did three steps,” Zagar said. “At that level, I can see him eye to eye.”

Zagar later saw Walker again while having lunch with a friend.

“We were having lunch at Block’s Drive-In (in Alton) one afternoon and this black T-bird drove up and he was picking up an order, and that was Clint Walker,” she said. “He paid for his order and took off and I said to my friend, ‘Let’s follow him.’ So I backed out of the stall and we tore off the speaker.”

Zagar and her friend followed the actor while driving south on Illinois 3 toward Hartford.

“We come through the Hawthorne (Street) stop light and he signals to make a left-hand turn,” Zagar said. “It was fantastic and I was right behind him.”

Walker also appeared at a benefit horse show in June 1960 at Alton’s Public School Stadium.

The Hartford 50th anniversary celebration parade in 1970 was one of the last visits the actor made to the area. He was joined by his mother, Gladys, and twin sister, Lucy Westbrook, at the event.

Walker put his footprints and handprints in a slab of wet concrete at a little park named after him. He also read a poem called “My Creed” by Dean Alfrange and was presented with a plaque from village officials for his contributions to youths.

“We had a crowd up at Woodrow Wilson gym and there was a yard out there around it,” Spann said. “The parade started at Third Street, heading south down Delmar, and he was standing up at the back of the fire engine. He seemed like one of the gang.”

The All-American cowboy facts

Nearly died in 1971 when a tip of a ski pole pierced his heart. He recovered and was back at work filming in Spain two months later.

Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Earned the Golden Boot Award in 1997. The award is given to actors and crew members who made contributions to western television and movies.

Last acting credit was the voice of Nick Nitro in “Small Soldiers” in 1998.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter