Hartford event to reunite residents with unclaimed property

HARTFORD — State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will host an I-Cash event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help connect constituents with their unclaimed property from 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 12, at the Hartford Public Library, 143 W. Hawthorne St.

“In the last two years, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has paid out over $300 million in unclaimed assets, so it is always worth doing a search to find out if you or a family member may have unclaimed property,” Bristow said. “I am happy to be able to provide this service downstate and will continue to do so in the months to come.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators found that in fiscal year 2015, the government collected $7.763 billion of unclaimed property and only $3.235 billion was returned to the owners. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through I-Cash, a free program offered to the public.

“This free program makes it simple and quick to check if an individual has unclaimed property,” Bristow said. “Unfortunately, money and items often go unclaimed due to the fact that people are just not aware of them, so I recommend for everyone to stop by and to have a quick search done.”

Those unable to attend can check unclaimed property by visiting the website.

For more information, call Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

